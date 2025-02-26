BKV: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.5 million in its fourth…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $119.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $142.9 million, or $2 per share. Revenue was reported as $581 million.

BKV shares have declined 4% since the beginning of the year.

