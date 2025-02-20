BJ’s Restaurants: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss…

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $5.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Huntington Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $344.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $337.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.7 million, or 70 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.

BJ’s Restaurants shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.74, a rise of 3% in the last 12 months.

