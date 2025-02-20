Birkenstock: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $21.5 million,…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Birkenstock Holding PLC (BIRK) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $21.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The London-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The sandal maker posted revenue of $385.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370.4 million.

Birkenstock shares have declined 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIRK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.