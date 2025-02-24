BioCryst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Monday reported a loss of $26.8 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Monday reported a loss of $26.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $131.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $88.9 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $450.7 million.

BioCryst expects full-year revenue in the range of $560 million to $575 million.

BioCryst shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 58% in the last 12 months.

