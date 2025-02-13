Bio-Rad: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $715.8…

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $715.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Hercules, California-based company said it had a loss of $25.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.90 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $667.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.84 billion, or $65.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.57 billion.

Bio-Rad shares have fallen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $306.36, a decrease of 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.