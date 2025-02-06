BILL Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net…

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $33.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The payment processing software company posted revenue of $362.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $359.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, BILL Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $352.5 million to $357.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

BILL Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.87 to $1.97 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion.

BILL Holdings shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $96.35, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

