Bilibili: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $12.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 15 cents per share.

The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $184.5 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.68 billion.

Bilibili shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 99% in the last 12 months.

