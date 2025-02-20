BigCommerce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $87 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $27 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $332.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, BigCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $81.2 million to $83.2 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $342.1 million to $350.1 million.

BigCommerce shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 20% in the last 12 months.

