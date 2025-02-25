Big 5: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported a…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $181.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $69.1 million, or $3.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $795.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.37. A year ago, they were trading at $5.34.

