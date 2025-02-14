BGC Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $25.2 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $25.2 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $572.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $572.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $127 million, or 25 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.26 billion.

BGC Group shares have climbed nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 30% in the last 12 months.

