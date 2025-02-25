B&G Foods: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $222.4…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $222.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $2.81. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $551.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $251.3 million, or $3.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.93 billion.

B&G Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of 65 cents to 75 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion.

B&G Foods shares have declined roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.83, a drop of 27% in the last 12 months.

