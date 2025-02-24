Beyond: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Beyond, Inc. (BYON) on Monday reported a loss of $81.3 million in…

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Beyond, Inc. (BYON) on Monday reported a loss of $81.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Midvale, Utah-based company said it had a loss of $1.66 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 74 cents per share.

The online discount retailer posted revenue of $303.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $258.8 million, or $5.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

Beyond shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.92, a fall of 75% in the last 12 months.

