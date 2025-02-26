Beyond Meat: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $76.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $160.3 million, or $2.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $326.5 million.

Beyond Meat expects full-year revenue in the range of $320 million to $335 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.56. A year ago, they were trading at $7.45.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

