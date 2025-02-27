Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) on Thursday reported…

ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — ZAPOPAN JALISCO, Mexico (AP) — Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Zapopan Jalisco, Mexico-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $188.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $773.6 million.

Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.67, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

