Best Caregiver Support Groups

Who cares for the caregivers?

Over 37 million people in the United States provide unpaid eldercare, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This role can feel overwhelming, physically taxing and financially draining, and it often goes unrecognized.

Finding the right caregiver support group, however, can be life-changing. Shelby Greene, a licensed medical social worker and coordinator of clinical social services at the Sanford Center for Aging, part of the School of Medicine at the University of Nevada in Reno, works to help caregivers find the best groups for their needs.

“One of our caregivers was struggling with guilt and felt completely alone,” Greene recalls.

She connected the caregiver through the Alzheimer’s Association to a support group and respite care, meaning another caregiver could take their place during the group meetings.

“They were able to share the stress of caring for a loved one with people who were experiencing the same. In the end, the caregiver felt validated and connected to that group,” Greene says.

Read on to learn more about the benefits of caregiver support groups and how to find the right caregiver support group near you.

Benefits of Caregiver Support Groups

Support groups provide a shared journey and experience without judgment.

“You cannot care for a loved one alone through aging, physical disability or cognitive impairment; it truly takes a village,” Greene says.

For each individual, caregiving might be stressful for different reasons. It might take away from your ability to focus at work, strain your social life, exacerbate existing injuries or simply be emotional to see your loved one’s health waver. Because every caregiver faces unique challenges, they may find different benefits in support groups.

Finding connection and combating loneliness

With a caregiver support group, you’ll know you aren’t alone.

Having a forum where you can mutually share your struggles allows you to connect with other caregivers. You might hear stories that resonate with your personal experiences, and over time, these connections can become a source of strength. Support groups can provide reprieve from the daily grind of caregiving, reminding you that you are more than just a caregiver.

Sharing ideas and resources

Support groups can provide you with ideas or resources you hadn’t thought of.

In an Alzheimer’s support group, for instance, one of the caregivers might share how hard it is to take their loved one outside to get exercise in the winter. They could express the importance of daily exercise, but how the cold was distressing to their aging mother. One of the other group members might ask, “Did you know the local mall opens early on certain days to encourage seniors to have a warm place to walk? We go every Wednesday if you want to join us sometime.”

Beyond ideas, other group members may have resources for respite caregivers or senior care facilities, financial assistance programs or medical equipment rentals.

Emotional relief

Not everyone has the emotional bandwidth to hear about what you go through as a caregiver. It can be hard to share about the frustrating, sad or embarrassing parts of caregiving with other family members or friends because they may not be able to empathize.

In a caregiver support group, you can find comfort in sharing your experiences without holding back. You won’t have to filter your feelings to protect anyone else, and you might find that the simple act of sharing lightened your load a little that day.

Caregiver Support Groups Near You

When searching for a caregiver support group near you, keep in mind that groups may be online or in person and can even be asynchronous, meaning you don’t have to attend at a certain time or place for each session.

There are several different caregiver support groups available, such as:

— Condition-specific groups

— Peer-led groups

— Professional-led groups, led by social workers, health care workers, counselors or care managers

— Religiously affiliated groups

To start your search, try to:

— Find national organizations affiliated with your loved one’s condition and search on their resources page.

— Search your loved one’s condition on social media to see if there are any online support groups.

— Call and ask your local senior center or community center about any available support groups.

— Check with local hospitals or medical institutions.

— Check community newsletters, local newspapers or online community forums.

— Look for bulletins in your religious institutions.

— Call local faith-based counseling centers or faith-based nonprofits.

— Ask your or your loved one’s health care provider.

— Ask your or your loved one’s health insurance providers.

If you would like to narrow your search to a specific organization based on your loved one’s condition, start by contacting an organization like the following:

— Hospice Foundation of America

— National Alliance for Caregiving

— National Alliance on Mental Illness

— U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

— Alzheimer’s Association

— Parkinson’s Foundation

— Family Caregiver Alliance

— American Cancer Society

— Area Agency on Aging. To find your local AAA, visit the eldercare locator website or call 1-800-677-1116.

Once you find caregiver support groups that seem like they fit your preferences, consider whether they are the right fit for you.

Finding the Right Support Group Fit

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of caregiver support groups, but this can make finding the right group feel overwhelming. Rather than sorting through pages of online search results, how can you narrow it down to the best one for your?

It’s important that the support group meets your needs, says Karen Lincoln, a social worker, sociologist and a professor of environmental and occupational health and director of the Center for Environmental Health Disparities Research at the University of California, Irvine, Joe C. Wen School of Population & Public Health.

Here is what Lincoln suggests you keep in mind:

— Condition. “The health condition matters. Caring for someone with dementia is different than caring for someone with a disability.”

— Caregiver preference. “Consider your age, gender and cultural and religious preferences.” This might help you narrow down the right group.

— Convenience. Given the number of support groups available, narrow down which ones you can attend or join.

— Start where you are. Ask people in your immediate circle what they think. Maybe your friends, neighbors, coworkers, fellow congregants or health care provider might have a recommendation for a group they think would benefit you.

Once you start attending, pay attention to how you feel.

— Do you feel relieved after sharing your experiences at support group?

— Do you feel inspired by the resources and ideas shared by others?

— Do the group discussions align with your values and needs?

If interacting with your support group leaves you feeling drained or negative, that’s a sign it’s not the right fit.

The Bottom Line

Caregiver support groups offer emotional relief, shared resources and connection for caregivers, who are often emotionally and physically drained. By finding the right group, you can gain new perspectives and practical advice to help you navigate the challenges of caregiving. Keep in mind that your needs for a support group are unique, so feel free to explore multiple groups to find which one resonates with you.

