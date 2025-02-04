Berry Global: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $14 million.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

Berry Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.60 per share.

Berry Global shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BERY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BERY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.