BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $76.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $532.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $523.8 million.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.26 billion to $2.34 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have risen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $78.25, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.

