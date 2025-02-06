Belden: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $58.4 million.…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $58.4 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.92 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $666 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $198.4 million, or $4.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.46 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.43 to $1.53.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $605 million to $620 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Belden shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 58% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.