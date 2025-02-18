Bel Fuse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss…

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The West Orange, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $149.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41 million, or $3.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $534.8 million.

Bel Fuse shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $82.11, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

