Bel Fuse: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The maker of electronic products for circuits posted revenue of $149.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $41 million, or $3.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $534.8 million.

Bel Fuse shares have fallen roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $83.89, a climb of 6.5% in the last 12 months.

