Becton Dickinson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $303 million.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.98 per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $5.17 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.1 billion.

Becton Dickinson expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.30 to $14.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.7 billion to $21.9 billion.

Becton Dickinson shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 27%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $245.06, a rise of 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.