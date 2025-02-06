BCE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $360.2 million.…

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $360.2 million.

The Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The Canada’s largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.59 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $251.1 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.82 billion.

BCE shares have risen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 36% in the last 12 months.

