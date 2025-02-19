Bausch + Lomb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3…

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vaughan, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $317 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.79 billion.

Bausch + Lomb expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.95 billion to $5.05 billion.

Bausch + Lomb shares have fallen 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLCO

