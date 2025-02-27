Bath & Body Works: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.09.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The owner of Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and other chain stores posted revenue of $2.79 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $798 million, or $3.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.31 billion.

Bath & Body Works expects full-year earnings to be $3.29 per share.

Bath & Body Works shares have risen 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBWI

