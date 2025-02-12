Barrick Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $996 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $996 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.14 billion, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.92 billion.

