Barrett: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $16.8 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share.

The human resources management company posted revenue of $304.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53 million, or $1.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.33 billion.

Barrett shares have dropped almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.50, an increase of 40% in the last 12 months.

