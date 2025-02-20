Barings BDC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.8…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.8 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 28 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $70.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $110.3 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $286.2 million.

Barings BDC shares have risen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.50, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.

