Barclays: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.24 billion, after reporting…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Barclays PLC (BCS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.24 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in London, said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $8.92 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.92 billion, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.79 billion, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $34.23 billion.

Barclays shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.54, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.