Bank of NT Butterfield & Son: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Bank of NT Butterfield & Son Ltd. (NTB) on Monday reported net income of $59.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, said it had earnings of $1.34 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $216.3 million, or $4.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $581.2 million.

