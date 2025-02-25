Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $791.8 million.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $791.8 million.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.24 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.47 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.19 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have fallen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BNS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.