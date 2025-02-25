Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.5 billion.…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.5 billion.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14.42 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.52 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts.

Bank of Montreal shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

