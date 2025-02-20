Bandwidth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $210 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $203.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $6.5 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $748.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Bandwidth said it expects revenue in the range of $168 million to $170 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $740 million to $760 million.

Bandwidth shares have increased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 35% in the last 12 months.

