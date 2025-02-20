Live Radio
Bancolombia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 20, 2025, 1:04 PM

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Bancolombia SA (CIB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $382.4 million.

The Medellin, Colombia-based bank said it had earnings of $1.57 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.65 billion, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.54 billion, or $6.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.85 billion.

