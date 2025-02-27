Bain Capital Specialty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $22.1 million.…

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $73.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $119.4 million, or $1.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $292.7 million.

Bain Capital Specialty shares have increased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.47, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

