Baidu Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $711 million.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.63 per share.

The web search company posted revenue of $4.68 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.26 billion, or $9.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.24 billion.

Baidu Inc. shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 9% in the last 12 months.

