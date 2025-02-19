B2Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.9…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $499.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $629.9 million, or 48 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.9 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.67. A year ago, they were trading at $2.52.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.