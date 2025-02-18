Axsome: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $74.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.54 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $118.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $287.2 million, or $5.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $385.7 million.

Axsome shares have risen 55% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 40% in the last 12 months.

