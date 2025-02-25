Axon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $135.2 million.…

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $575.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $566.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $377 million, or $4.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

Axon expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion.

Axon shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $496.65, a rise of 83% in the last 12 months.

