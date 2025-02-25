AxoGen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $450,000, after…

ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — ALACHUA, Fla. (AP) — AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $450,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Alachua, Florida-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The regenerative medicine company posted revenue of $49.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $10 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $187.3 million.

AxoGen shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 76% in the last 12 months.

