Axalta Coating Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $137 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 60 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The high-performance coating system maker posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $391 million, or $1.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Axalta Coating Systems expects its per-share earnings to be 54 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.4 billion.

Axalta Coating Systems shares have climbed nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 7% in the last 12 months.

