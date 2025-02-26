Avista: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $67 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of 84 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $532.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $180 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.94 billion.

Avista expects full-year earnings to be $2.52 to $2.72 per share.

Avista shares have risen 5.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVA

