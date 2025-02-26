Avanos Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $397.3…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $397.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $8.64. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $179.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $392.1 million, or $8.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $687.8 million.

Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $665 million to $685 million.

Avanos Medical shares have decreased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 19% in the last 12 months.

