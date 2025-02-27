Aurinia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.4…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $59.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $59.7 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $5.8 million, or 4 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $235.1 million.

Aurinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $250 million to $260 million.

Aurinia shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33% in the last 12 months.

