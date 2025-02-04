AudioCodes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.8 million. The…

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.

The Lod, Israel-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 37 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.3 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $242.2 million.

AudioCodes shares have increased almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUDC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.