AtriCure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio (AP) — MASON, Ohio (AP) — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mason, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $124.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $44.7 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $465.3 million.

AtriCure expects full-year results to range from a loss of 64 cents per share to a loss of 57 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $517 million to $527 million.

AtriCure shares have climbed 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $42.36, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

