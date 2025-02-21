Atmus Filtration: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $40.1…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $40.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The industrial filtration product company posted revenue of $406.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $400.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $185.6 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.67 billion.

Atmus Filtration expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.67 billion to $1.74 billion.

Atmus Filtration shares have remained stable since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 73% in the last 12 months.

