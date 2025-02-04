Atmos: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $351.9 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $351.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.23.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The natural gas utility posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.

Atmos expects full-year earnings to be $7.05 per share.

Atmos shares have increased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $142.40, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.