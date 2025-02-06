Astrazeneca: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.5 billion. On…

CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Britain (AP) — Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.5 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Britain-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $14.89 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.04 billion, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $54.07 billion.

Astrazeneca shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.