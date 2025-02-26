Astec Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21.1 million.…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21.1 million.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.19 per share.

The maker of equipment for building, paving and mining posted revenue of $359 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.3 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

Astec Industries shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 12% in the last 12 months.

