Assured Guaranty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $156 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $199 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $376 million, or $6.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $821 million.

Assured Guaranty shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $92.20, a rise of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

